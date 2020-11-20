SI Scam: Gauhati HC Rejects Bail Plea of 5 Accused

The Gauhati High Court (GHC) on Friday rejected the bail plea of the five accused in the SI recruitment exam scam.

The one judge bench of Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan has rejected the bail plea of Sandeep Sarma, Kushal Das, Devraj Das, Tarinikanta Banikya and Ankujit Baruah.

All the five were arrested by CID and Crime Branch.

Crores of rupees were seized from the house of Tarinikanta Banikya.

However, the re-exam for the post of Sub-Inspector of Assam Police will be held on November 22.

