In a raid by CID, a huge quantity of cash amounting to lakhs of rupees has been recovered from the residence of one Jaydev Baruah in Guwahati.

Baruah, it is to be noted, is believed to be a close aide of PK Dutta – the prime accused in the SI Exam Scam.

The exact seized quantity of cash is yet to be determined, and till the time of writing this report, counting was underway.