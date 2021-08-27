Siang River In Arunachal Flows Above Danger Level, Officials Issue Alert

Incessant rains for the past several days have resulted in the Siang River, including its tributaries like Siyom, Simang, Yamne and Siku flowing above the danger level mark, stated a local report.

Cautioning the people living in downstream areas not to venture in the river for fishing and driftwood collection, this has forced the East Siang district administration to issue an alert.

As per the local report, erosion of banks of the river has also been reported from areas like Jarku and 21 Mile in Pasighat and Sigar, Old Borguli, New Borguli, Seram and Namsing villages under Mebo Sub-Division.

The Jarku village and 21 Mile areas under Pasighat Municipal Council are also under constant erosion, while acres of agricultural lands, roads and other infrastructures have been flooded by the rising waters of Siang River in its left bank.

The people of Jarku village under PMC were seen carrying out voluntary flood control works.

Pasighat Municipal Council Ward-4 and Ward-8 councillors Rebeka Panyang Megu and Okeng Tayeng were monitoring and supervising the flood control work.

A local alleged, “I had informed the police for action against the dynamite/blast fishing, but the police didn’t take any action. Such illegal and destructive means of fishing are leading to major erosions.”

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh water resource department has informed that Siang river has crossed its danger level and water level is higher compared to last year on Thursday.

Pasigaht water resource department official Gonong Pertin said, “Siang river inflow at Tuting in Upper Siang district near China border has recorded 2.48m increase, so flow level here in the downstream areas may increase further. Today’s flow level has surpassed last year’s highest flow level of 154.29m by 16 cm by 5PM this evening. And soil erosion was observed at Jarkong area of Pasighat, Sigar and Borguli area under Mebo Sub-Division”.