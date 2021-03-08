Siddique Ahmed Resigns From AIUDF

Just days ahead of Assam Assembly Election, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Siddique Ahmed has quit the party on Monday.

As per reports, Ahmed, who is the General Secretary of AIUDF Central Committee and District President of Morigaon, was denied a party ticket to contest from Laharighat constituency, after which he resigned.

Earlier yesterday, AIUDF released the first list of 16 candidates.

The AIUDF is a part of the Grand Alliance comprising the Congress, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML and the Anchalik Gana Morcha.