Signatories Ask immediate implementation of BTR Accord

By Pratidin Bureau
A delegation of BTR signatories met Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal this evening regarding BTR accord implementation. The delegation included Pramod Boro, Gobinda Basumatary, BR Ferenga, Lawrence Islary, and ABSU President Dipen Boro.

The BTR signatories placed three demands to the Assam Government.

1. Ex-gratia payment and Rehabilitation of NDFB Cadres – Clause 9.2 (i), (ii) and (i)

2. Recruitment of the NDFB cadres in government job Clause 9.2 (iv)

3. Withdrawal of Cases – Clause 9.4 (General amnesty)

The meeting was fruitful and satisfactory, the delegation said.

The accord has addressed the maximum aspiration of the Bodo and people of other communities living in Bodoland region as well as Assam. To make the accord meaningful, we feel its implementation should be done at the earliest possible and would like to request Assam Government to resolve the issues with special impetus, they added.

