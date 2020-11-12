Top StoriesRegionalSports

Sikkim: 1st Women’s Inter-Club Cricket Tournament Held

By Pratidin Bureau
26

Sikkim Cricket Association is hosting its first women’s inter-club tournament Khangchendzonga Shield which started at the Mining Ground in Rangpo, news agency PTI stated.

The tournament started on November 11 and the final will be held on November 23.

BCCI’s chief curator Ashish Bhowmick and board’s certified coach Dr. Atul Gaikwad are there to help the state body in preparing pitches as well as the players and coaches from the region, the PTI report added.

