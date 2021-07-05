Sikkim Allows Fully Vaccinated Tourists to Visit the State from Today

The Sikkim government allowed individuals who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to visit the state from July 5 as the government lifts the temporary ban on the entry of visitors from other parts of the country. The decision comes following a dip in fresh coronavirus cases in the state.

The entry of tourists into the state was prohibited since March this year following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a notification, the Sikkim government said that fully vaccinated tourists can enter the Himalayan state through Rangpo in East Sikkim and Melli in South Sikkim after exhibiting their vaccination certificates at the border check-gates.

Additionally, the authorities also allowed hotels, guest houses, and homestays to operate at 50 percent capacity from today with strict adherence to COVID protocols.

The fresh guidelines issued by the government also allowed shopping malls, showrooms, and shops to open at full capacity with strict compliance with safety guidelines.

All government offices can function with fully vaccinated employees, while staffers who have not yet received both the jabs can work with the present arrangement of 50 percent attendance, the notification said.

All factories and commercial establishments can also operate at 100 percent capacity provided the staffers are fully vaccinated, it said.

“The Sikkim Hotel and Restaurant Association (SHRA) welcomes the state government’s decision to open the tourism industry, which is the mainstay of Sikkim’s economy. We will ensure strict adherence to COVID guidelines,” an executive member of the body said while quoted by PTI.

ALSO READ: CoWin Vaccine Portal To Be Open Source: PM Modi