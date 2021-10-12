NationalTop Stories

Sikkim BJP State President DB Chauhan Resigns

By Pratidin Bureau

Sikkim BJP State President DB Chauhan has resigned from the prime membership of the party on Monday.

“I am thankful to Hon’ble National President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Shri JP Nadda Jee, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri Prem Singh Tamang Jee and Government of Sikkim for providing me this opportunity to serve as an Advisor in Sikkim Govt,” He said in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary.

In 2020, Chauhan was appointed as the Advisor to the forest department which is considered a major boost to the BJP-SKM alliance.

It may be statead that Chauhan has not cited any specific reason for his resignation.

