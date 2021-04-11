Sikkim CM Gets First COVID Vaccine Shot

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang along with his wife Krishna Kumari Rai on Sunday took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Tamang also appealed to citizens eligible for the immunisation drive to get the vaccine shots.



Both CM Tamang and his wife were administered ‘Covishield’ vaccine at STNM Hospital in Gangtok.

The chief minister urged all the people aged 45 years and above to participate in the ‘Tika Utsav’, a vaccination drive, starting from Sunday. The special inoculation programme will end on April 14.





