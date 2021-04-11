Sikkim CM Gets First COVID Vaccine Shot

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
0

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang along with his wife Krishna Kumari Rai on Sunday took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Tamang also appealed to citizens eligible for the immunisation drive to get the vaccine shots.

Both CM Tamang and his wife were administered ‘Covishield’ vaccine at STNM Hospital in Gangtok.

The chief minister urged all the people aged 45 years and above to participate in the ‘Tika Utsav’, a vaccination drive, starting from Sunday. The special inoculation programme will end on April 14.

Related News

Citizens Without Masks Maybe Penalised: Kamrup M Admin

Cycle Rally Organised At City Hospital On Parkinson’s…

Assam Polls: AGM Urges EC To Videography Counting Process

19 COVID +VE Cases At GHY Railway Station



You might also like
Top Stories

BTC Polls: Home Guards Protest In Orang

Regional

BTC Polls: BPF Wins in Supaijhar & Nichima Constituency

National

Uttar Pradesh: 7 Killed As Bus Runs Over Sleeping Pilgrims

Entertainment

Rajkumar Rao starrer 5 Weddings’ to have its World Premiere at Cannes

National

Jyotiraditya Scindia Joins BJP

Regional

BSF jawan detained with fake gold

Comments
Loading...