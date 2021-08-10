NationalTop Stories

Sikkim Governor Given Additional Charge Of Manipur

By Pratidin Bureau

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Tuesday has been given the additional charge of Manipur while Arunachal Pradesh Governor B. D. Mishra has given the additional responsibility of Mizoram

A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan read, “Shri Ganga Prasad, Governor of Sikkim is appointed to discharge the functions of the Governor of Manipur, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Dr. Najma A. Heptulla, Governor of Manipur.”

“Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Mizoram, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram,” it further said.

The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, it added. 

