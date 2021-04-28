Sikkim Governor Tests COVID +ve, Took Both Vaccine Doses

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is having mild symptoms.

Notably, Prasad, 85, took both doses of vaccine.

He took to Facebook and urged those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

“I was having mild symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19 today .I request everyone who came in close contact with me over last few days to isolate themselves and get tested . I am stable and under the supervision of doctor at home isolation,” he wrote.