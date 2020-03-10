Sikkim Govt Withdraws 5-Day Working Week

The Sikkim government has withdrawn the five-day working week system in the state and declared that they will only get holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays. The decision came as the government is not happy with the performance of the employees.

The new rule will come into effect from April 1. Chief Minister Prem Sing Tamang introduced the five-day working week for employees of the state government and public sector units after coming to power in May last year.

Earlier, it was a six-day week. However, official sources said, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government was not happy with the performance of its employees despite providing them holidays on Saturdays. Modifying the May 28, 2019 notification, Chief Secretary S C Gupta on Monday said that with effect from April 1, 2020, only the second and fourth Saturdays will be holidays for the government and PSU offices in Sikkim.