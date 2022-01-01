Sikkim Imposes Fresh Restrictions Till Jan 10 Amid Omicron Scare

Meanwhile, Sikkim reported nine new Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the total caseload in the state to 32,502.

Amid the rising cases of Omicron strain in the country, Sikkim imposed fresh restrains on Friday. The government decided to introduce fresh curbs which are thought to stay in effect till January 10, 2022.

Under the restrictions, Lounge bars, cinema halls, restaurants, discos, fast food centres, bakeries, gymnasiums, spas, and salons have been instructed to operate at a maximum of 50 percent capacity.

Notably, hotels, guest houses, and homestays will also have to operate with only 50 percent capacity. Social and political gatherings also have to take prior permission from the Deputy Commissioners and will have to be organised at 50 percent space capacity.

