Covid 19NationalTop Stories

Sikkim Imposes Fresh Restrictions Till Jan 10 Amid Omicron Scare

By Pratidin Bureau

Meanwhile, Sikkim reported nine new Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the total caseload in the state to 32,502.

Amid the rising cases of Omicron strain in the country, Sikkim imposed fresh restrains on Friday. The government decided to introduce fresh curbs which are thought to stay in effect till January 10, 2022.

Under the restrictions, Lounge bars, cinema halls, restaurants, discos, fast food centres, bakeries, gymnasiums, spas, and salons have been instructed to operate at a maximum of 50 percent capacity.

Related News

Assam: 2 Drunk Youths Tried To Kill A Teacher In Majuli

India, Pakistan Share Info On Nuclear Facilities Under 1991…

Haryana: At least 2 Killed in Landslide in Bhiwani District

Guwahati: No Accident Case On December 31, 2021

Notably, hotels, guest houses, and homestays will also have to operate with only 50 percent capacity. Social and political gatherings also have to take prior permission from the Deputy Commissioners and will have to be organised at 50 percent space capacity.

Meanwhile, Sikkim reported nine new Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the total caseload in the state to 32,502.

ALSO READ: India, Pakistan Share Info On Nuclear Facilities Under 1991 Agreement

You might also like
Assam

Tinsukia: AJYCP Stages Protest Over Fuel Price Hike

Assam

Pawan Chamling Era Ends In Sikkim

Assam

Bilasipara: Trucks Carrying Coal, Pan Masala & Raw Materials Seized

World

China presents world’s first female Robotic News Anchor

National

Australian PM Praises Modi In Hindi

National

PM inaugurates first phase of the Delhi-Meerut expressway