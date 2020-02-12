Sikkim Prepares Combating Coronavirus

Ever since the breakout of coronavirus virus last month in China and spreading in Kerala and Nepal closer to Sikkim, the State government led by the chief secretary convened a meeting of all departments to counter the virus as per the directives of the Government of India.

A task force was set up by every department with Health department leading the preventive measures with proper screening of individuals entering the State through its multiple borders. Sikkim shares international borders with Nepal, Bhutan and China and intra-State border with West Bengal.

Since the campaign started, 126 visitors in Uttarey, 446 visitors in Ranbong, 1622 visitors in Reshi, 18,912 visitors in Melli and 45,174 visitors in Rangpo have been screened so far.

The focus is being laid on foreigners coming to the State from the 26 affected countries with a special focus on those coming from Nepal.

“Those coming from such countries we ask them if they have any symptoms or not, if they have any symptom of fever, cough or sneezing or anything like that then we take them and do the testing but till now luckily, we have screened 66,280 visitors but there are no cases of coronavirus. We are safe so far. We are in touch with the FRO, many tourists coming from foreign countries go through the screening in Delhi and Kolkata which are well equipped, however there is a further screening in Sikkim borders. Those coming from Nepal are screened at West Bengal borders and at our borders too”, stated Dr. Pempa T. Bhutia, director general of Health department to media earlier this week.

More than 300 sensitization programmes have been held across the State in schools, colleges, gram sabha, village health centres and Nutrition Day for ASHA among others.

“The State is fully equipped with masks, protective suits, and other equipment while medicine is not special. It merely needs supportive treatment, which we have been giving at our hospitals. We have designated ventilators, central ICU, if need be they can be shifted there,” said the Health officials.