Sikkim Raj Bhavan to Open for Public from January 1

Sikkim Governor’s House to be opened for public from January 1, informed Governor Ganga Prasad in Gangtok recently.

Stating that Sikkim has a long history, Governor Ganga Prasad said that people have the right to experience the essence of rich heritage of the raj Bhawan complex.

“The Raj Bhavan will be open for public viewing from January 1, 2022 so that they could explore the grandeur and architectural beauty of the premises,” Governor Ganga Prasad said.

The Sikkim Raj Bhavan is home to the statues of legendary freedom fighters like Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

It also home to a medicinal plants farm and scenic beauty.

The Sikkim Raj Bhavan will be open for the public between 10 am to 12 pm in the morning and between 2 pm to 4 pm in the evening, it informed.

There will also be no entry fee for visiting the Raj Bhavan complex for the public.

