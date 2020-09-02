Sikkim Registers 1,670 Cases of COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Sikkim registered eighteen new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday evening taking the state’s tally to 1670, informed a health official.

Of the fresh cases, 16 were reported from East Sikkim and two from South Sikkim, he said.

The state has 429 active cases at present, and 1,237 people have recovered from the disease and four patients died.

East Sikkim has reported the highest number of cases at 1,153, followed by South Sikkim (470), West Sikkim (46), and North Sikkim (one), the official said.

The state has tested 41,558 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

