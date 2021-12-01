Sikkim Restricts Entry of Foreign Nationals Amid ‘Omicron’ Scare Till Dec 15

The Sikkim government stopped issuing permits to foreign nationals from visiting the state amid growing concerns over the new variant of COVID-19 ‘Omicron’.

The state home department in a notification said that the state government said that no Inner Line Permit may be issued to foreign nationals visiting the state.

“In view of order number 58/Home/2021 issued by Home Department, I am directed to inform you that no ILP (Inner Line Permit), RAP (Restricted Area Permission), PAP (Protected Area Permission) passes shall be issued to foreigners visiting Sikkim,” the order by Additional Secretary (Home Department) stated.

The above order restricting foreign nationals from entering the northeastern state has come into effect from December 1 and will remain in force till 6 pm of December 15, 2021.

However, there is no embargo on domestic tourists or Indian nationals entering Sikkim. The Indian nationals can enter the state as per the guidelines issued by the Sikkim government.

