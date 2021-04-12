Sikkim Schools to Remain Closed Till April 20

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Sikkim Schools Closed
All educational institutions in Sikkim including government and private schools will remain closed till April 20 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. This was ordered by the state government vide a notification.

The government order said, “All officers and employees of all categories including teaching and non-teaching personnel working in government, government-aided and private educational institutions in Sikkim, who are 45 years and above in age shall compulsorily vaccinate themselves against Covid-19.”

In order to achieve this vaccination for such officers and employees, the department of education decided to close the educational institutions.

The order further stated, “All activities related to the CBSE examinations slated during this period shall be taken up after April 20, 2021 as per the convenience of the CBSE Centre Superintendents”.

However, online mode of education shall continue during this period, the order said.

Meanwhile, Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang took his first dose of Covid19 vaccine at STNM Hospital on Sunday.

His wife, Krishna Rai, ministers, and other officers were also administered the Covid-19 vaccine.

