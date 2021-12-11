Sikkim to Ban Use of Plastics from January 1, 2022

Sikkim has decided to ban single-use plastic from January 1, 2022 in a bid to protect the environment.

The Himalayan state, which is blessed with natural resources that provide fresh and good quality drinking water, has decided to make this transition in order to join the state government’s campaign of banning plastic in the region.

Marcus P Rai, Joint Secretary, Tourism & Civil Aviation while quoted by Economic Times said that the ban will be implemented throughout the state. He said that the airlines and other transport service providers have also been asked to avoid the usage of plastic water bottles.

The state will try to offer alternatives to plastic which are more environmentally friendly and organic.

“We are encouraging villagers to mass-produce bottles from bamboo and other biodegradable materials,” he said.

Not just airlines, even the home stays have been strictly adhered to ban the use of plastic.

Sikkim has 915 registered homestays in the state. Further in the conversation, Rai said that they are encouraging homestays as they give an authentic village experience.

“We ask them not to go overboard with facilities in the name of guest facilities which ultimately will dilute the authentic village experiences,” he said.

Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang also announced in October that packaged mineral water will be banned from January 1, 2022 in the Himalayan state.

The chief minister gave a three-month buffer time to deplete the existing stock of mineral water bottles available with business establishments.

ALSO READ: Assam: Tenure of Women Reservation in Urban Local Bodies to be Extended