Sikkim To Open Doors for Tourists from Oct 10

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Sikkim
66

The Sikkim government has announced that it will open its doors for tourists from October 10. The state that was shut for tourists for months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has allowed hotels, homestays, and all tourism-related services to resume operations.

According to reports, an order was signed by Principal Secretary of home, Ravindra Telang. The order said that the state is ready to allow interstate travel from October 1. The order reads, “It has been decided to allow the free interstate movement of people without any requirement of registration with effect from October 1 and also permit hotels, homestays and other tourism-related services to operate from October 10.”

Additionally, the Sikkim border with West Bengal will also open its border for unrestricted road travel from October 1. The state will soon issue SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) for hotels and the tourism sector.

Related News

Tarun Gogoi Now ‘Stable’: GMCH

Cong MLA B Narayan Rao Dies Of COVID

NEHU Develops Book Sanitization Machine

Former Australian Cricketer Dean Jones Dies

The Himalayan state had imposed the odd-even aka road rationing rule, by limiting the cars on road as per the last digits of the registration number, in order to reduce movement amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the same rule which was implemented in New Delhi to curb air pollution.

Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim has been under a complete lockdown from September 21 and it will go on till September 27 to curb the rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

You might also like
Top Stories

Ind vs SL T20 | Sri Lankan team arrives in Guwahati

National

Preparation on Full Swing in Delhi for I-Day

Regional

High School TET postponed

Regional

BJP leader’s house set ablaze in Lahorighat

Regional

Youth dies while cleaning well in Hatigaon

Regional

Gautam Roy & Siddique Ahmed to Join AGP?

Comments
Loading...