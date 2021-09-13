EducationTop Stories

Sikkim To Reopen Educational Institutions of Higher Classes from Sept 14

By Pratidin Bureau

The Sikkim government has asked colleges and other institutions of higher education in the state to reopen from Tuesday (September 14).

An education department circular issued by the additional chief secretary to the education department, G P Upadhyaya, which was made public on Monday, said that the state government has decided to reopen all colleges and institutions of higher learning from September 14 on the understanding that most of the students have got themselves either fully or partially vaccinated by now.

All government, private, private-aided and unaided schools will, however, remain close till October 31 as per a circular issued two days ago.

The schools were closed on Saturday within a week of reopening after a few Covid-19 positive cases were reported from some schools in Sikkim, an official said. 

ALSO READ: Assam Ferry Tragedy: Boat Owner Arrested In Dibrugarh

