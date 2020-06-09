Sikkim’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 13

Six persons, including three women and a teenager, were found to be COVID-19 positive, taking the total number of cases in Sikkim to 13, a health official said on Tuesday.



All the six persons who tested positive on Monday night were returnees and were lodged at designated quarantine centers, he said.



After they tested COVID-19 positive, they were shifted to the isolation ward in the STNM Hospital here.



Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pemba T Bhutia said, a 28-year-old woman of East Sikkim and an 18-year-old girl from South Sikkim were among those who reported COVID-19 positive on Monday night.



The two persons had returned to the state from Siliguri and Chennai respectively, he said.



“All their contacts have been traced and they are being tested for COVID-19,” the health official said.



A couple, a 23-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman are among the others who tested positive for coronavirus, Dr Bhutia said.



Of the total 13 COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, 10 are active cases as three persons recovered from the disease on Monday, officials said.



Sikkim reported its first case of COVID-19 on May 23 when a 25-year-old man from Rabangla in the South District tested positive after returning from Delhi.