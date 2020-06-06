Sikkim’s Covid-19 Tally Rises to 3

Sikkim has reported two more Covid-19 cases in quick succession this week taking the total number of coronavirus-infected persons three in the Himalayan State.

Sikkim had reported its first Covid-19 case on May 23. The 25-year-old from South Sikkim had returned to his home State from Delhi. He is keeping well in the Covid-19 centre at STNM hospital, Gangtok.

The second case was reported on the night hours of June 2. The patient had also returned to Sikkim from Delhi. He was immediately transferred to the devoted Covid-19 centre at STNM hospital.

According to the Health department, the person was lodged in a government quarantine centre at Mining area, Rangpo along with other inmates. He shared his room with his daughter and a nephew, both of whom have tested negative.

The person had gone to Delhi for medical treatment and was stranded there due to sudden announcement of national lockdown on March 25. He could return to Sikkim only on May 25 in a special train along with 856 other stranded Sikkimese.

It is the protocol of the Sikkim government that all returnees have to undergo 14-day quarantine in government or paid centres and be tested for Covid-19. During this routine testing of quarantined persons that the person was found infected with coronavirus though he was asymptomatic. The third case was reported on June 4.

A Sikkimese returning home from Mumbai along with other stranded persons was reported as Covid-19 positive after he boarded a SNT bus to Sikkim from NJP, Siliguri on Thursday. He is now the third Covid-19 patient of Sikkim with the other two already under treatment at the devoted Covid-19 centre, STNM hospital.

According to Health director general-cum-secretary Dr. Pempa T Bhutia in his health bulletin, samples of the third person had been collected at Mumbai itself few days ago for testing. The person then along with similarly stranded Sikkimese in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra boarded a special train booked by the Sikkim government to bring them home.

The special train reached NJP on Thursday morning where the State government had stationed its officials and SNT buses for the returnees.

After the person boarded the SNT bus, he was told over phone that his report came positive. He is asymptomatic and has no fever, it was informed.

Besides the person, there were 14 occupants in the bus including the driver.

Dr. Pempa urged the people not to panic as the Covid-19 centre in STNM hospital is fully equipped to handle Covid-19 cases. We have enough beds, equipment and Health manpower at STNM hospital to take care of such cases, he said.