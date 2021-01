In an unfortunate incident, 1000 COVID-19 vaccines have been damaged at Cachar in Silchar Medical College and Hospital. The vaccines were destroyed by ice accumulation in the preserved state.

According to reports, the vaccines were kept below 14 degree Celsius for which it has been formed into ice.

Following the incident, the health department summons Dr. P.K. Rai who was in charge of the vaccines.

The health department further ordered to take the vaccines to Guwahati.