In a tragic incident, two bikers were killed in a head-on collision in Silchar’s Ramnagar area late Friday night.

As per sources, a speeding tipper truck collided with the bikers, killing them on the spot. The duo were identified as Akhtar Hussain and Rahimuddin hailing for Borkhala.

Soon after the incident, locals gathered around the area and blocked the road for about an hour. Later police arrived and cleared the road.

The deceased bikers were sent to Silchar Medical College for post mortem.