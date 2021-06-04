Silchar: 2nd Case of Black Fungus Detected in a Patient at SMCH

The second case of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis has been detected in a patient at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), confirmed doctors.

The doctors confirmed that the culture and biopsy reports suggest that the patient is affected by mucormycosis. “The potassium hydroxide test to determine Black fungal infection came out to be positive,” said Dr. Bhaskar Gupta, Vice Principal of SMCH.

Dr. Gupta said that the biopsy and culture reports of the patient from Karimganj district which were available on Thursday suggest that the patient is infected with Black Fungus or mucormycosis.

According to reports, the patient is admitted in the Medicine ward of the hospital. Doctors said that although the patient is stable it cannot be said that he is out of danger. “We are watchful and taking proper care and the treatment done is as per the state protocol,” the doctor said.

It may be mentioned that on May 30, Dr Babul Bezbaruah, principal of SMCH had clarified that the patient was detected for COVID-19 on May 5 at the Karimganj Civil Hospital and he was tested negative on May 11 following which he was discharged.

However, with breathing complications, the patient was under treatment at a private hospital in Silchar from May 12 till May 15. Later, on May 26, the patient was brought to the Department of Ophthalmology of SMCH wherein he was examined and found that one eye had swelling, his nerve had problems and nasal obstructions. Subsequently, the Department of ENT did the nasal endoscopy and biopsy and his swab was collected, the reports of which came out on Thursday.

Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy who is also a noted physician had claimed that Black Fungus or mucormycosis is a very common type of disease and not contagious or life-threatening barring when patients immune system is affected. Cachar DC Keerthi Jalli also informed that people must not panic on the issue and said that the patient is kept and treated as per State protocol at the hospital.

