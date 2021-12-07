Silchar: 5 Doctors Test COVID-19 positive at SMCH

As many as five doctors of Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), Assam have tested positive for COVID-19 amid the Omicron variant scare.

Dr Bhaskar Gupta, vice principal of SMCH informed on Tuesday that among the five physicians, two of them have been admitted at the hospital while three others are in home isolation. “We are monitoring the health conditions of the infected physicians,” Dr Gupta said.

According to SMCH authorities, as many as eight COVID-19 active cases and one patient in ventilation are under treatment at the hospital in Silchar.

The detection of the virus of the doctors has become a worry as the country is under the grip of new variant of COVID-19 ‘Omicron.’ India reported 23 cases of Omicron variant with highest number in Maharashtra. However, Assam has not reported any cases of the variant yet.

