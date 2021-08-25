Silchar: 63 Year Old Man Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl

A 63-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Cachar’s Silchar on Wednesday.

As per reports, the accused senior citizen was the 9-year-old survivor’s music teacher, while, the incident took place at Rongpur area of Silchar.

The mother of the minor lodged an FIR.

“Family members of the girl approached the man after the minor complained of pain in the pelvic area and did not wish to attend the music classes. The accused admitted to committing the crime,” a police officer was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Her mother also alleged that the man had offered money for not reporting the incident.

Rongpur Police Post In-Charge B Borgohain said the accused was arrested and produced before a local court.