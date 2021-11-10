Silchar: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Wheel Malfunctions

By Pratidin Bureau
An Air India flight that took off from Silchar on Wednesday had to make an emergency landing after one of its landing gears malfunctioned.

According to sources, the plane was forced to land immediately after take-off after a snag was noticed in one of its rear wheels. The incident was reported from Kumbhigram Airport, Silchar. The flight, an Airbus A319, was bound for Kolkata with near-capacity passengers.

The Airbus A319 is a short- to medium-range commercial passenger twin-engine jet airliner capable of carrying 124 to 156 flyers.

