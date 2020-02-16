Silchar Civil Hospital: Cachar DC finds no doctor on duty

During a sudden visit to SM Dev Civil Hospital at around 8.45, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Barnali Sharma encountered an appalling situation when she found patients and their attendants queuing up before the outdoor patient department (OPD), but none of the 25 doctors was present.

The OPD counter has to open by 8 am. Accompanied by ADC (Health) Rajib Roy, she thereafter went to the OPD, doctors’ chamber, indoor patient area, wards, X-Ray room, labor room, operation theatre. All were locked. Even rooms of the doctors in OPD were shut. Referring to the OPD counter, an irritated patient said, “This is the daily feature.”

DC Barnali Sharma was also surprised to discover that only three doctors were engaged for OPD according to the roster prepared by the Superintendent of the hospital. However, neither the names nor their contact numbers were mentioned in the duty list.

Expressing her deep resentment and dissatisfaction at the state of affairs, DC Sharma said that she has received various complaints against the doctors.

She was also surprised to find that some doctors are not allotted OPD, IPD emergency duties which, she said, are unacceptable. She called for a detailed report from the Joint Director of Health Services within 24 hours on the public complaints and the points raised by her after the on-the-spot visit.

Citizens of this town have expressed their satisfaction at the surprise visit of the DC, and expect that more such visits to the hospital will expose how doctors with few exceptions cool their heels in the private nursing homes.