Silchar College Website “Hacked by Assamese 1337”, Now Restored

The website of Silchar College was hacked by miscreants on Monday evening and a message was put on display which states “Hacked by Assamese 1337”.

The message read – “Hacked by Assamese 1337. We are not from any politician party… WE ARE ALL ASSAMESE”.

“We all are common peoples… some peoples of Silchar are spreading hates between Bengali and Assamese… Keep in Mind before Bengali you are an Assamese @ DON’T FORGET IT … You are a part of Assam. First of All your identity is known as Assamese..” the message continued.

“Fight for your own parentage. Its your Proprietor…. This is nothing that people are belonging to Barak and Brahmaputra…We are like Brothers and Sisters,” the message added.

It concludes with a warning – “We will be back, stay safe and healthy.”

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the website has now been restored, adding that search is on for the culprits responsible for the hack.

Located in Kabigram, Silchar College was established in 1994 and is affiliated to Assam university, Silchar.