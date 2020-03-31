Silchar: Doctor Registers Case Against MLA Kishore Nath

At the time when the Prime Minister of India, Chief Minister and Health Minister of Assam are working day and night to save the people from the coronavirus outbreak, there has been an allegation that the Barkhala MLA Kishore Nath has assaulted an on-duty doctor.

A video went viral in social media displaying the clash between the doctor and the MLA. After the video goes viral in social media, tensed situation prevails in the Cachar district. Following the incident, the doctor also registered a case against the MLA.

On Saturday, an argument erupted between the doctor Sujit Singh and the parents of a newborn who found difficulty in breathing. After the clash, the locals informed local MLA Kishore Nath and take stock of the situation.

Allegations rose against the doctor that he sought money from the parents of the newborn following which the clash erupts.