Silchar: Paper Mill Employees’ Demand Revival

The employees of Cachar and Nagaon paper mills have staged a protest demanding revival of the two paper mills. The employees’ gheraoed the residence of Silchar MLA Dilip Kumar Paul in protest against the government who failed to fulfill the promise of revival of the two paper mills and also alleged that the government has not yet released the salary of the employees’ for 48 months.

The members of the Joint Action Committee of Recognized Unions, Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mills have gheraoed the residence of MLA Pal since 8.30 AM in the morning. Although the MLA has sat in a discussion with the agitators, no fruitful result has been found yet.

The employees’ claimed that until and unless the MLA met with the three demands, they will continue their protest.