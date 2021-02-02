Silchar: Paper Mill Employees’ Demand Revival

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Silchar protest
0

The employees of Cachar and Nagaon paper mills have staged a protest demanding revival of the two paper mills. The employees’ gheraoed the residence of Silchar MLA Dilip Kumar Paul in protest against the government who failed to fulfill the promise of revival of the two paper mills and also alleged that the government has not yet released the salary of the employees’ for 48 months.

The members of the Joint Action Committee of Recognized Unions, Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mills have gheraoed the residence of MLA Pal since 8.30 AM in the morning. Although the MLA has sat in a discussion with the agitators, no fruitful result has been found yet.

The employees’ claimed that until and unless the MLA met with the three demands, they will continue their protest.  

Related News

Assam: Fire Breaks Out In Garage, 4 Vehicles Gutted

Sex Racket Busted In Hojai, 14 Teenage Girls Rescued

Guwahati: Assam State BJP Inaugurates New Election Office

COVID Assam: 13 New Cases, 1 Death

You might also like
Sports

INDvNZ: Final T20I today

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: 3 More Deaths Recorded

Regional

Guwahati-Dhaka Flight: Tripura Request Stop Over

Regional

Landslide : Pandu Satsang Temple under threat, part hangs in suspension

Top Stories

BJP’s brazen ‘Bihu gift’ to Assam

Regional

Sivasagar: SP’s Harassment Lead to Death of Constable

Comments
Loading...