Silchar Patient Likely to Shift to Bhubaneshwar through Green Corridor

A patient at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) with post-COVID complications is likely to be airlifted to Bhubaneshwar for advanced treatment according to the patient’s family’s desire to take him outside for further treatment.

According to sources, the Cachar district administration and police will make necessary arrangements via a green corridor for quick transport of the patient from SMCH to Silchar Airport at Kumbhigram on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, Silchar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli has issued an order on May 31 stating that the patient who is under treatment at ICU of SMCH for post-COVID complications is granted ‘No Objection Certificate’ to shift him to Bhubaneshwar for further treatment by air ambulance as desired by the daughter of the patient vide an email dated May 30, 2021.

The order further said “the expenses are being borne by the patient’s family who is also making the choice of shifting the patient despite medical advice from SMCH, taking the onus of entire responsibility knowing the condition of the patient may deteriorate after removing from ICU services of SMCH against medical advice. The air ambulance is granted the required permission to land and fly back to and from Silchar airport on May 31 to Bhubaneshwar.”



However, the Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday informed that even though the permission was granted for Monday, but due to inclement weather it is scheduled for Tuesday. The Air ambulance has also agreed to transfer the patient. Meanwhile, Dr Bhaskar Gupta, vice principal of SMCH informed that with post-COVID complications, the patient is under treatment at the Central ICU of the hospital.

