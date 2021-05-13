Silchar: Probe Ordered Into Unauthorized Vaccination

The Cachar district authorities of Assam ordered an investigation after a media report claimed that people were inoculated against COVID-19 by a section of the health department employees in an unauthorized vaccination center.

The report also claimed that names of those who got the vaccine there have not been registered on the government’s Co-WIN platform. An estimated 80 people were allegedly vaccinated at the center on Wednesday without maintaining any record, a PTI news said.

The vaccination center, which is not included in the government-approved list of such facilities, is located on the premises of the Silchar Civil Hospital. The Cachar district administration has shifted the hospital’s vaccination center to a nearby school a few days back, the report stated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Health) Sumit Sattawan said that he has asked Additional Chief Medical and Health officer Dr P K Roy to hold an inquiry into the incident and submit a detailed report.

It is a serious matter and appropriate action will be taken after investigation, Sattawan said.

The alleged incident took place when many states in the country are facing an acute shortage of vaccines.

