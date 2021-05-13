Top Stories

Silchar: Probe Ordered Into Unauthorized Vaccination

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
78

The Cachar district authorities of Assam ordered an investigation after a media report claimed that people were inoculated against COVID-19 by a section of the health department employees in an unauthorized vaccination center.

The report also claimed that names of those who got the vaccine there have not been registered on the government’s Co-WIN platform. An estimated 80 people were allegedly vaccinated at the center on Wednesday without maintaining any record, a PTI news said.

The vaccination center, which is not included in the government-approved list of such facilities, is located on the premises of the Silchar Civil Hospital. The Cachar district administration has shifted the hospital’s vaccination center to a nearby school a few days back, the report stated.

Related News

WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar to Visit Assam Tomorrow

News Breakfast @6

Assam Logs 5,675 New Covid Cases, 71 Deaths

Eid-ul-Fitr To Be Celebrated On May 14

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Health) Sumit Sattawan said that he has asked Additional Chief Medical and Health officer Dr P K Roy to hold an inquiry into the incident and submit a detailed report.

It is a serious matter and appropriate action will be taken after investigation, Sattawan said.

The alleged incident took place when many states in the country are facing an acute shortage of vaccines.

Also Read: Meghalaya: COVID Vaccination For 18-44 To Begin From May 14

You might also like
National

Chennai To Get Water From Vellore Via Train

Regional

Gauhati University student molested inside bus

National

Plane crash victim’s body found after 50 years in glacier

National

Indians say ‘Bring Back Abhinandan’

Regional

Mizoram Govt Launches Mobile App of COVID-19

Top Stories

Despite virus fears, Barpeta Satra celebrates festival of colours

Comments
Loading...