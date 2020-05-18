Silchar: Three Hotels Sealed

The Silchar administration has sealed three hotels after a person has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The hotels- Hotel Dibyam, Swagat Hotel, and Hotel Centre Palace have been sealed.

The COVID-19 positive patient Swapan Nayak was in quarantine at Hotel Centre Palace after which the administration sealed the three hotels. All three hotels are in Silchar Central Road.

The administration has also sealed Arun Kumar Chanda Supermarket and the movement of vehicles has been banned in the area.