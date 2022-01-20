Silchar: Woman Along with Her 2-Years Child Jump Into River

In a tragic incident, a woman jumped into the river along with her 2 years child in Silchar. As per reports, the woman has been identified as Soma Rani Namasudra, wife of Sujit Namasudra.

As per the locals of Annapurna Ghat area, they saw a woman walking towards the ghat with her child at around 9:00 pm. Before the locals could react, she walked through the stairs and jumped into the water.

Soma Rani Namasudra is a resident of Itkhola Silchar. Tarapur Police Town Outpost was informed about the incident and the SDRF had launched a search yesterday. After a while, due to the darkness, they had to abort the mission.

In charge of Tarapur Town Outpost informed me that he is looking into the matter. “The search and rescue operation started today. Meanwhile, though we have not received any missing information yet, we are looking into the matter,” said the in charge.

Police sources informed that they are suspecting it to be a family dispute. However, the in-charge refused to speculate at this stage as the matter is still under investigation.

