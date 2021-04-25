Singer Bobbeeta Sharma, Daughter Test COVID Positive

By Pratidin Bureau
Assamese popular singer Bobbeeta Sharma and her daughter on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus.

The singer is currently undergoing treatment in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Guwahati as of Saturday has registered 815 COVID cases.

