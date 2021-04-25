Singer Bobbeeta Sharma, Daughter Test COVID Positive Regional By Pratidin Bureau Last updated Apr 25, 2021 30 Share Assamese popular singer Bobbeeta Sharma and her daughter on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus. The singer is currently undergoing treatment in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Guwahati as of Saturday has registered 815 COVID cases. Related News Dibrugarh University Hosts 19th Convocation In Virtual Mode Apr 25, 2021 Ghy: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Bamunimaidan Daily Market Apr 25, 2021 2 Rescued ONGC Officials Handed Over To Assam Police Apr 25, 2021 Covid Alert: Arunachal To Shut Down Schools From April 26 Apr 25, 2021 Bobbeeta Sharma 30 Share