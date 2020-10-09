Singer Kalpana Patowary Joins AGP

Renowned singer Kalpana Patowary joined Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Friday in the presence of party president Atul Bora.

The singer joined BJP in 2018 at Patna in the presence of Amit Shah and two years later she joined the regional party of Assam in Guwahati at the party headquarter situated at Ambari.

Participating in the joining programme party leader Phani Bhusan Choudhury said that the joining of the singer will boost the power of the party. Her popularity will help the party to move forward and her thought in regionalism will be able to attract the public.