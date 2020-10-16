Singer Kumar Sanu Tests COVID-19 Positive

Singer Kumar Sanu has tested positive for COVID-19. The official Facebook page of the ace singer shared the news on Thursday night. “Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you Team KS (sic),” read the post. Kumar Sanu’s team manages the Facebook page.

According to a report of India Today, Kumar Sanu was reportedly planning to celebrate his birthday (October 20) in Los Angeles and be with his family wife Saloni and daughters, Shannon and Annabel. He was supposed to leave on October 14, however, due to health reasons the plan has been pushed. He is now expected to travel in November.