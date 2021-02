Renowned Assamese Singer Monoranjan Gogoi has passed away on Sunday at a private hospital in Guwahati.

As per sources, Gogoi was hit by a dumper truck in the wee hours of Sunday in front of his residence located at Guwahati’s Lonkeshwar. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

His songs – “Bihu Toliloi Ahila”, “Eman Heujiya”, “Bohag Dhunia” and “O Jun Junali” etc, made a mark in Assamese music and culture.

His death was a great loss to Assam.