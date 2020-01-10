Singer Priyanka Bharali Gives Clarification on Ban in Dibrugarh

Singer Priyanka Bharali gave her clarification on Facebook over her banned in Dibrugarh district by Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chattra Parishad (AJYCP) and All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Duliajan unit.

In a Facebook post singer, Priyanka Bharali wrote that she noticed in the news of the ban on artists’ at Dibrugarh in many digital platforms.

She clarified that she has been strongly opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 since the first day. She also joined the anti C(A)A protest in Judges Field and Chandmari Playground and protested against this act by singing songs.

She also clarifies that it is not possible for her to attend every protest because of her personal reason. But her stand on the act is the same and strong as earlier. Some people are targeting her in relation to this controversial bill but the love and affection of society will help her to fight against this conspiracy and her protest and that she will raise her voice for the Assamese community whenever necessary.