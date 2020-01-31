Singer Rajib Sadiya attacked

Unknown miscreants attacked singer Rajib Sadiya near the Bogibeel bridge on Thursday night. According to reports, the singer along with other musicians sustained serious injuries during the incident. They were returning from Simen Chapori area in Dhemaji.

“A group of around twelve miscreants stopped our vehicle near Kulajan area and attacked us. One of my musician sustained serious injuries during the incident and has been admitted to hospital in critical condition,” singer Rajib told Pratidin Time. The miscreants also vandalized the vehicle, where the singer and other musicians were travelling in.

Meanwhile, the singer lodged a complaint with the police regarding the incident. It may be mentioned here that Rajib has been vocal against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and took part in several protest rallies across the State.