Singer Zublee Baruah Tests COVID +ve

Assam singer Zublee Baruah has tested positive for COVID-19, she informed on her social media handle.

She said she is having mild symptoms and advised those who came in contact with her in the last 6-7 days to get themselves tested.

“I have been tested COVID 19 positive. Didn’t realy have definite symptoms, just a lil cold, also as I had perfomed among a huge crowd, so tested just to be sure, moreover didn’t at all wanted to infect anybody. I am fine as off now. Feeling a lil weak though, with a mild headache since morning. All those who have met me in last 6/7 days please get yourself tested. So friends please take all precautionary measures & stay protected. Anyone anytime can be infected, just didn’t panic, get yourself tested & do the needful. Need your blessings to recover,”Baruah posted on twitter.

On Friday, Assam reported 2,384 fresh cases of COVID-19 and ten deaths. The total active caseload now stands at 12,595.