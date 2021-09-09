Single-Engine Ferry Services Suspended, Majuli Bridge To be Started from November: CM Sarma

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Ferry Services

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while visiting Nimatighat on Thursday said that the ferries which run by single engine have been suspended from today. The chief minister while taking stock of the ferry tragedy said that the ferries will now be upgraded to double engine for which a fund of Rs. 10lakh will be provided.

The chief minister further informed that a criminal report has been lodged on the incident.

He further informed that the government will provide assistance to the family of Parimita Das who lost her life in the ferry accident.

Related News

Assam: SMCH Research Scientist Arrested For Assault

Assam: 4000 Contractual Workers Of Shaakshar Bharat Abhiyaan…

ULFA-I Expresses Deep Concern Over Nimatighat Ferry Tragedy

Kerala: 61 People Tested Negative for Nipah Virus So Far

CM Sarma also announced that the construction work of Majuli Bridge will be started from November and will be completed within 4 years. The ministers will review the work of the bridge and the same has also been discussed with the Centre.

ALSO READ: Assam: SMCH Research Scientist Arrested For Assault

You might also like
Top Stories

News Breakfast @6

Assam

Govt working on war footing to start sports university in Chabua

Assam

Assam Assembly Election Results 2021 | Live Updates

Assam

Shimla players allege ill-treatment in Assam

Assam

Man accidentally explodes grenade in Jagiroad

Assam

Akhil Gogoi Says APCC Breaking Ties With AIUDF Is A “Good Political Step”