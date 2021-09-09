Single-Engine Ferry Services Suspended, Majuli Bridge To be Started from November: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while visiting Nimatighat on Thursday said that the ferries which run by single engine have been suspended from today. The chief minister while taking stock of the ferry tragedy said that the ferries will now be upgraded to double engine for which a fund of Rs. 10lakh will be provided.

The chief minister further informed that a criminal report has been lodged on the incident.

He further informed that the government will provide assistance to the family of Parimita Das who lost her life in the ferry accident.

CM Sarma also announced that the construction work of Majuli Bridge will be started from November and will be completed within 4 years. The ministers will review the work of the bridge and the same has also been discussed with the Centre.

