Single Male Govt Employees Now Entitled To Child Care Leave

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday, through a press release, said male government employees who were single parents were now entitled to Child Care Leave (CCL).

Singh however said that the provision and privilege of CCL will be available only for those male employees who happen to be “single male parent” – this include male employees who are widowers or divorcees or even unmarried and may therefore, be expected to take up the responsibility of child care as a single – handed parent.

Describing it as a path-breaking and progressive reform to bring ease of living for government servants, Singh said the orders regarding this had been issued quite some time back but somehow did not receive enough circulation in the public.

It was also informed that an employee on Child Care Leave may now leave the head quarter with the prior approval of Competent Authority.

“In addition, the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) may be availed by the employee even if he is on Child Care Leave. Elaborating further, he informed that Child Care Leave can be granted at 100 per cent of leave salary for the first 365 days and 80 per cent of leave salary for the next 365 days,” the press release further stated.

Based on the inputs over a period of time, Singh said another welfare measure introduced in this regard is that in case of a disabled child, the condition of availing Child Care Leave up to the age of 22 years of the child has been removed and now Child Care Leave can be availed by a government servant for a disabled child of any age.