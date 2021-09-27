Sipajhar: 2 Arrested In Connection To Instigating Violence In Gorukhuti

Two persons have been arrested on Monday in connection to the Gorukhuti Eviction Violence that took place last Thursday.

According to sources, the two arrested persons were allegedly instigating the violence in the Sipajhar’s Gorukhuti violence.

Among the two arrested, one has been identified as the President of Sonowa Village Panchayat, San Mamood.

The other arrested person has been identified as the former President of Bojona Pathar village Panchayat, Ashmat Ali.

As per sources, both of the two arrested are residents of Char Chapori area of Sipajhar.

Meanwhile, both the arrested are taken into custody and kept in the Sipajhar Police Station.

Further interrogation has been going on with the two arrested person by the Sipajhar police.

