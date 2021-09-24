Sipajhar Clash: Assam Congress Demands Immediate Transfer of DC & SP

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Congress
File Image

The Assam Congress has demanded immediate transfer of DC and SP of Darrang district for a transparent inquiry into the violent clash that broke out on Thursday at Sipajhar.

Congress MP Rioun Bora said that the DC and SP of Darrang should be transferred immediately. He also laid stress on the SP Sushanta Biswa Sarma being the brother of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which might jeopardize the inquiry process.

In a tweet, Ripun Bora said, “Due to public outcry @mygovassam

Related News

Sipajhar Violence: 8 Civilians Including 3 Policemen Under…

Tripura: 2 BSF Personnel Killed, 1 Officer Injured In Brawl

PM Modi Meets US Vice President Kamala Harris, Discusses…

Assam On State-Sponsored Fire, I Stand In Solidarity: Rahul…

ordered Judicial enquiry under a rtd. Judge of GHC to enquire into #PoliceBrutality of Dholpur. We demand the IMMEDIATE TRANSFER of the DC & SP(being CM’s own brother) of Darrang Dist. for transparency in the enquiry.”

Meanwhile, Assam Congress MP and deputy leader of opposition in Lok Sabha – Gaurav Gogoi said, “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s own brother is the Superintendent Police of the Darrang district where the barbaric violence took place. It is clear that this CM-SP duo did not want a peaceful resolution to the eviction drive. The CM continues to bring shame to Assam.” 

ALSO READ: Sipajhar Violence: 8 Civilians Including 3 Policemen Under Treatment In GMCH

You might also like
Top Stories

7 Injured In Paris Knife Attack

Assam

Sonowal sets out irrigation target for Assam

Top Stories

Road Accident in Nagaon, Biker Critical

Top Stories

NEUFC holds KBFC to a goalless draw

Top Stories

Assam Polls: Raijor Dal Releases List Of 5 Candidates For Third Phase

National

Meghalaya: 1 Unidentified Body of Trapped Miner Recovered