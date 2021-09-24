Sipajhar Clash: Assam Congress Demands Immediate Transfer of DC & SP

The Assam Congress has demanded immediate transfer of DC and SP of Darrang district for a transparent inquiry into the violent clash that broke out on Thursday at Sipajhar.

Congress MP Rioun Bora said that the DC and SP of Darrang should be transferred immediately. He also laid stress on the SP Sushanta Biswa Sarma being the brother of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which might jeopardize the inquiry process.

In a tweet, Ripun Bora said, “Due to public outcry @mygovassam

ordered Judicial enquiry under a rtd. Judge of GHC to enquire into #PoliceBrutality of Dholpur. We demand the IMMEDIATE TRANSFER of the DC & SP(being CM’s own brother) of Darrang Dist. for transparency in the enquiry.”

Meanwhile, Assam Congress MP and deputy leader of opposition in Lok Sabha – Gaurav Gogoi said, “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s own brother is the Superintendent Police of the Darrang district where the barbaric violence took place. It is clear that this CM-SP duo did not want a peaceful resolution to the eviction drive. The CM continues to bring shame to Assam.”

