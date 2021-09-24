Sipajhar Clash: Photographer Bijay Baniya Sent to 14-Days Judicial Custody

The accused photographer of Sipajhar clash, Bijoy Shankar Baniya has been sent to 14 days judicial custody. The CID, who produced him in the court on Friday morning, has not taken him into custody.

However, CID has registered a case against him under Case No 8/2021.

The photographer was charged with IPC 307 and 353 of allegations of attempted murder and obstruction of duty by the police.

Bijoy Shankar Baniya who was seen jumping and attacking an incapacitated protester who later died has been arrested by the state police on Thursday evening and was in Assam CID’s custody.

A hostile situation erupted during a protest on Thursday evening in Sipajhar against the eviction drive in Dholpur village under the Sipajhar revenue circle.

As the protests turned violent, the police had to resort to firing and lathi charges in an attempt to disperse the mob. A protester was seen chasing the photographer, while, a team of police personnel stopped the protester and took him down on the ground. As the protester laid on the ground, the photographer identified as Bijoy Shankar Baniya jumped on the protester’s chest and punched him brutally in the brief video which is going viral across social media.

Baniya was stopped by police personnel, however, he returned to attack the severely wounded protestor once again.

In the video, the protester looked unconscious, but reports later confirmed that the protester have succumbed to his injuries.

