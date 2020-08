A brutal murder has been reported in Darrang’s Sipajhar.



One Teg Bahadur Charki was brutally murdered in Sipajhar’s Kuruwar Baman Path.

The decomposed body was found cut in pieces in a shallow grave. The body was recovered by police officials on Sunday morning. Teg Bahadur Charki was missing for the past three days.

Police suspect that locals were involved in the incident.